Phoebe Bridgers names “the best horror movie out there”









There’s no real surprise that Phoebe Bridgers is a fan of horror movies. After all, her most famous attire is the skeletal suit, and the cover art of her two studio albums, 2017’s Stranger in the Alps and 2020’s Punisher, convey a penchant for the weird and eerie.

When speaking to Variety in August 2020, Bridgers discussed her love of “innocently creepy” things, which led to her purchasing the skeleton suit. “They’re so cheap — it’s the best idea ever to make my ‘look’ the cheapest Halloween costume,” she said. “They don’t hold up very well — when you sweat in them, they’re disgusting — but I have a different one for each day and mass-wash them.”

Bridgers continued: “I love things that are innocently creepy. I was mixing my first record (Stranger in the Alps) around Halloween time in Omaha, and I went to Target for three hours… I just love corny, creepy stuff, which is why my first record’s (visual theme) is a ghost, and the second one is a skeleton.”

Despite her fondness for the lighter side of creepy, when it comes to cinema, Bridgers is a big fan of things that are actually scary, with her an avowed lover of horror in all its form. When sitting down with i-D at the end of October 2020, just before Halloween, she was kind enough to curate her perfect movie night for it.

Whilst she picked a mix of titles suitable for the evening, from The Lost Boys to Frankenweenie, Bridgers named her favourite movie in the genre as Ari Aster’s 2018 psychological horror, Hereditary. She labelled it “the best horror movie out there” yet maintained that she would never watch it again due to the scope of its terror. It stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne as the Graham family, who are haunted by a strange presence after the death of their distant grandmother.

Often talked about as the best horror film of the 21st century, many will agree with Bridgers’ account. She said: “The best horror movie out there. So good, in fact, I will be seeing it in my nightmares for years to come and will never consensually watch it again.”