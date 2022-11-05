Philip Seymour Hoffman's favourite actor of all time









Philip Seymour Hoffman will always be regarded as one of the greatest actors of his generation. Although he tragically passed away due to a drug overdose in 2014, Hoffman’s cinematic legacy has kept him alive in the hearts and minds of fans all over the world.

Known for his incredible performances in films such as Synecdoche, New York, Capote, The Master and countless others, Hoffman had the remarkable ability to adapt to highly diverse roles while retaining the fundamental magic that made him great. A dedicated artist who constantly tried to improve his craft, Hoffman’s work will continue to inspire multiple generations of aspiring actors.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Hoffman got the opportunity to work with talented filmmakers and acting colleagues. Ranging from Philip Baker Hall to Cate Blanchett, Hoffman acted alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. However, he had only one answer when he was asked about his favourite actor of all time.

As reported by Flavorwire, Hoffman did not hesitate to name the distinguished American actor Jason Robards as his favourite actor/colleague. According to Hoffman, the opportunity to work alongside Robards in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1999 drama Magnolia was one of the highlights of his career. Hoffman said: “Working on Magnolia with Jason Robards was definitely one of the highlights of my life. He was so much fun to be around, and more professional than most actors, with his preparation and the fact that he just wanted to act… When you start out, you look at some actors’ careers and you say, I want to follow the path they’ve taken. And he’s one of those guys.”

One of the few artists to achieve the Triple Crown of Acting (winning an Emmy, a Tony and an Oscar), Robards’ contribution to the world of cinema is immeasurable. Although Robards worked on multiple iconic projects, one of the standout performances of his career came in Alan J. Pakula’s Watergate thriller All the President’s Men, which won him an Academy Award.

While talking about Robards, Hoffman added: “He’s somebody who’s been a consummate actor in all ways, and fully respected in both theatre and film. I feel a kinship with him in the way he never abandoned the theatre, and he reignited that urge in me. Through just example, he’s telling younger actors, if you truly are passionate about both these mediums, and you work hard in both of them, you’ll not only be more satisfied, but you’ll also be a better actor, and I think that’s true.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.