Philip Selway confirms Radiohead will release new music in the “next couple of years”









Philip Selway, the drummer of Radiohead, has revealed that the band will regroup to work on new material “of some sort” in the “next couple of years”. At the beginning of the year, Selway discussed his formative band, revealing that they planned to meet this year to discuss their next steps.

“We’re going to get together at the start of [2023], and I’m sure we’re going to start looking at other ideas for what comes next,” he told Spin back in January.

During a subsequent interview with Far Out, Selway elaborated after being asked what he might bring to the table at the “get-together”. “Going into a Radiohead meeting, it’s probably best to go in with an open mind – that’s how I go in there with them,” he said. “I would love for us to – if it works for everybody and we’re doing it for the right reasons – make music together again in one form or another. Beyond that, I can’t really say at the moment, but it’s a very important musical relationship to me and to all of us. I think, also, it’s been good taking some time for other projects as well.”

Now, the drummer and solo artist has revealed to Prog Magazine: “We’re always talking about stuff. But in terms of an actual kind of collective project, beyond the Kid A and Amnesiac stuff that we’ve been doing [2021’s Kid AMnesia reissue project and interactive exhibition], it’s kind of further down the line for us when that will happen. We’re talking about that, but at the moment everybody’s doing their own thing”.

“When the pandemic happened, we’d always planned to take a veer off from Radiohead around that, so we could get on with other stuff. But that just meant that those other projects kind of grew, so we’re allowing time for all of those projects to go where they need to. But yeah, we’ll get together soon and in the next couple of years there will be something there, of some sort.”

In February, Selway released his third solo album via Bella Union. In a four-star review, Far Out said: “Strange Dance carries powerful DNA that tells of despair, anxiety and, ultimately, new hope. Though the songs have come together over several years, Selway and his dream team have delivered an inspired and tessellating collection of tracks. It’s a pensive, orchestral marvel and Selway’s greatest solo achievement to date.”

Listen to the album’s lead single, ‘Check for Signs of Life’, below.