Philip Glass announces ‘Philip Glass Piano Etudes’ box set









American composer and pianist Philip Glass has announced that he will release a book compilation of 20 of his original etudes under the title, Philip Glass Piano Etudes.

Glass has penned over 30 operas, 14 symphonies, 13 concertos, and 35 film scores, for which he has previously received Academy Award nominations. Now, he unveils his “most personal work” in a compilation of 20 piano etudes.

The clothbound box set will be released via Artisan Books, weighing nine pounds and “conceived as an heirloom”. It will include printed sheet music under the name The Complete Folios 1-20. This is newly engraved and printed in an oversized format on heavy stock.

Alongside this release, a collection of essays, titled Studies in Time: Essays on the Music of Philip Glass, will be included in the box set, which features words from a number of celebrated creators.

Studies in Time: Essays on the Music of Philip Glass comprises essays on Glass’ widespread impact from some huge names, including beloved director Martin Scorsese, artist Laurie Anderson, radio journalist Ari Shapiro, travel novelist Pico Iyer, and more.

The etudes were composed over two decades, between the early 1990s and the early 2010s. Glass stated that the etudes aimed to “address the deficiencies in my own playing”.

Philip Glass Piano Etudes will be released on Tuesday, October 31st and is now available to pre-order.

