The reason why Phil Collins hates Paul McCartney









When Paul McCartney walks into a room, you can hear a pin-drop as eyes gravitate towards the Beatle, a man who changed popular culture as we know it today. Understandably, the sheer aura of the man can make a person act differently in social situations, and Macca’s behaviour rubbed Phil Collins up the wrong way.

Despite Collins’ status as a musical megastar, in comparison to McCartney, he was a mere mortal, and the former Beatle made sure to make him feel that way. Their first interaction took place when Collins was only 13 years old and appeared as a child actor in A Hard Day’s Night, but, unfortunately for him, the scene was cut from the final film.

However, in a drastic turn of events, a few years later, Collins was asked to play on George Harrison’s All Things Must Pass, which was a pinch-yourself moment for the drummer. Sadly, Collins was cut from the final release, which he only discovered when he bought it from a record store and realised his name had been omitted from the credits.

Collins’ relationship with The Beatles has been a catalogue of disappointments spanning decades. This feeling was confounded in 2002 when the Genesis frontman had an encounter with McCartney at Buckingham Palace, a moment which left him feeling humiliated and worthless.

In 2016, he told The Sunday Times: “I met him when I was working at the Buckingham Palace party back in 2002. McCartney came up with Heather Mills and I had a first edition of The Beatles, by Hunter Davies, and I said, ‘Hey, Paul, do you mind signing this for me?’ And he said, ‘Oh, Heather, our little Phil’s a bit of a Beatles fan’. And I thought, ‘You fuck, you fuck’. Never forgot it.”

Collins added: “He has this thing when he’s talking to you, where he makes you feel [like], ‘I know this must be hard for you because I’m a Beatle. I’m Paul McCartney and it must be very hard for you to actually be holding a conversation with me.'”

These remarks made their way back to McCartney, and in an interview shortly after with Billboard, Collins revealed: “He’s been in touch about it because he was upset. I certainly didn’t get any flowers from him; I got more of a ‘let’s just get on with our lives.'”

He continued: “And I’m sorry he’s upset that I kinda said something nasty about him — well, it wasn’t really nasty. If people don’t tell people that sometimes their attitude could be a bit better then you’re not gonna get any better, y’know?”

Collins felt compelled to tell the truth about his meeting with McCartney, which made him feel small. Most people would laugh off the comments by Macca and accept it because he’s a Beatle, but Collins doesn’t think that’s an excuse for his rude behaviour. Despite McCartney’s attempts to move on from the incident, the drummer seemingly has no plans to draw a line under it.