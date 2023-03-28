Phil Collins’ favourite album from his career









In a similar path to his personal life, Phil Collins‘ career has been full of triumphant highs and heartbreaking moments of despair. During the most testing periods for the musician, he’s always had his craft to fall back on and use as a source of catharsis, a channel for his more complex emotions to find their natural grounding.

Like many of us, the drummer and songwriter’s love life is far from straightforward, and Collins first encountered divorce in 1980 when he split from Andrea Bertorelli. Four years later, he married again, and with Jill Tavelman, he had his daughter, Lily. However, the relationship again didn’t last, and Collins separated from Tavelman in the early 1990s before it was finally officially finished in 1996. Three years before the divorce, he opened up about the ordeal on the album, Both Sides.

While his head was a mess during this traumatic time, Collins was firing on all cylinders creatively, and Both Sides remains his favourite album from his career. Although it was less commercially successful in the United States than his previous solo work until that point, that’s irrelevant to Collins.

During a web chat with readers from The Guardian in 2016, he revealed his love for Both Sides after being asked: “Love your work Phil! What album would you say is your favourite artistically? And what album did you enjoy creating the most (solo or otherwise)?” In response, Collins said: “Both Sides is my favourite album, from a songwriting and creative perspective. It was very much a solo album.

“I played everything, the songs just streamed out of me, and as a writer, that’s the kind of thing that you dream of. It was the second divorce! Personal relationships at that time were tangled, is a better way of saying it, and it all came very spontaneously.”

At the time of the album’s release, Collins was reluctant to elaborate on the personal issues that led him to write his most intimate record yet and instead chose to let the songs explain themselves. He said in an interview from 1993: “Midlife crisis? It probably also has to do with that. But on top of this, something profound has happened in my personal life. I won’t say anything else about it.”

He added: “I have reached this point. Very intimate, very private songs seem to flow easily. I suddenly felt I had a lot to say.”

Some artists thrive from living in turmoil, and Collins certainly falls into that category. However, despite his personal life being in tatters, the musician still had mental clarity in the recording studio and successfully turned pain into his proudest album.