Pharrell to move ‘Something in the Water’ festival after weather cancellation









American singer Pharrell Williams has announced on Twitter that he will be moving his ‘Something in the Water’ festival. The news comes after the final day of the 2023 festival had to be cancelled due to inclement weather at the concert’s venue in Virginia Beach.

“We are disappointed to share that under the advisement of the city of Virginia Beach and the local authorities we have to cancel day three of SOMETHING IN THE WATER due to significant impacts to the festival site caused by severe weather,” the festival wrote on a social media announcement, “as well as the current and forecasted storms approaching and tornado warning.”

“We did not make this decision easily but everyone’s safety is our top priority. We will be refunding 33% of the base price from admission passes,” the statement continues. “Refunds will be automatically processed beginning tomorrow, and take approximately 14 days.”

“Dearest Virginia, We are the best. These past few days @sitw#sitwfest have been the best. Even during this Tornado Watch and Lightning Storm right now as I type, we are the best,” Pharrell wrote on his personal Twitter account. “Thank you for giving the folks that travel here that energy and that LOVE that only we can give.”

Adding: “Thank you to our partners, the vendors, production, policemen, firemen, the city council, the mayor and all who volunteered. The spirit here was felt everywhere! Next year we will shift the dates because this rain ain’t playing, but we will be! Next year, more acts, more merch, more food… just more!”

Acts who were supposed to play the final night of the festival but had their sets cancelled include Grace Jones, 100 Gecs, Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, and Pharrell himself. The ‘Something in the Water’ festival was originally held in 2019 at Pharrell’s home town of Virginia Beach, Virginia. The festival’s return was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

When the ‘Something in the Water’ festival did return, it moved to Washington D.C. after Pharrell cited a “toxic environment” in Virginia Beach. The 2022 edition of the festival was marred by technical problems and space issues along the National Mall.

See more We are disappointed to share that under the advisement of the city of Virginia Beach and the local authorities we have to cancel day three of SOMETHING IN THE WATER due to significant impacts to the festival site caused by severe weather… (1/3) pic.twitter.com/cj4kQgiufl — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) April 30, 2023

See more Dearest Virginia,

We are the best.

These past few days @sitw #sitwfest have been the best.

Even during this Tornado Watch and Lightning Storm right now as I type, we are the best.

Thank you for giving the folks that travel here that energy and that LOVE that only we can give.… pic.twitter.com/pTGwbUY562 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) April 30, 2023