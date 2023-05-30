Peter Simonischek, Austrian actor, dies aged 76









The Austrian actor Peter Simonischek has died aged 76. His cause of death currently remains unknown.

During his career, Simonischek was a regular at the Salzburg Festival. He starred in the play Jedermann (Everyman), which was often staged at the festival over the years. Notably, Simonischek won the German Film Award for his role in Maren Ade’s 2016 film Toni Erdmann, in which he starred alongside opposite Sandra Hüller.

Additionally, he was also awarded the European Film Award for best actor. Furthermore, the film was nominated at the London Critics Circle Film Awards and the Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. Simonischek’s most recent role was in 2023’s Measures of Men, directed by Lars Kraume.

The Burgtheater in Vienna has paid tribute to the late actor, who was an honorary member of the theatre and part of their ensemble. They wrote: “We mourn Peter Simonischek. Our ensemble member and honorary member of the Burgtheater passed away in the night of May 29th to 30th.”

The cultural institution continued: “With Peter Simonischek we are losing a loving, caring colleague, a friend, a man of the heart, an outstanding personality. A person who took a stand, who was interested in the issues of the time and stood up for his opinion and a multifaceted, versatile and great artist. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Tributes have poured in for Simonischek, including from former footballer Jan Åge Fjørtoft, who wrote on Twitter: “So sad to hear that the Austrian actor, Peter Simonischek, has died. Had the pleasure to work with him in Salzburg during a TV- show. It was so interesting to meet him and his wife, Brigitte, RIP.”

