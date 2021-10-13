Peter Jackson reveals the release date for The Beatles 'Get Back' documentary









The Peter Jackson-directed Beatles documentary, Get Back, will finally be arriving on the streaming platform Disney + on November 25th. Meanwhile the second, and third parts will drop on the 26th, and 27th respectively.

Originally, the project was due to be released last year, but the pandemic slowed down the process. Jackson promised last December when he shared the first teaser for the series that it would be arriving in 2021, and he’s stayed true to his word with the three-part series arriving on the streaming service next month.

Get Back features previously unseen footage from the band’s Let It Be Sessions which famously culminated in their iconic performance atop the Apple Records headquarters in London.

The Lord Of The Rings director used 55 hours of unreleased videos of the band from that tumultuous year in 1969, filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg. He also had access to over 140 minutes worth of unheard audio from those same sessions.

“No band has had the kind of impact on the world that The Beatles have had, and ‘The Beatles: Get Back‘ is a front-row seat to the inner workings of these genius creators at a seminal moment in music history, with spectacularly restored footage that looks like it was shot yesterday,” Disney’s Bob Iger told TheWrap last year.

He added, “I’m a huge fan myself, so I could not be happier that Disney is able to share Peter Jackson’s stunning documentary with global audiences in September.”

“Working on this project has been a joyous discovery,” Jackson previously said in a statement. “I’ve been privileged to be a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces. I’m thrilled that Disney have stepped up as our distributor. There’s no one better to have our movie seen by the greatest number of people.”

View the trailer, below.

