Peter Jackson teases idea for a new film about The Beatles









The Beatles: Get Back director, Peter Jackson has revealed that he has an idea in mind for another Beatles film, less than a year after the acclaimed Disney+ documentary was released.

“I’m talking to the Beatles about another project, something very, very different than Get Back,” he told Deadline. “We’re seeing what the possibilities are, but it’s another project with them. It’s not really a documentary … and that’s all I can really say.”

Get Back dropped on Disney+ back in November 2021, and is comprised of nearly eight hours of footage that was originally shot for Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 film Let It Be.

Jackson’s title earned five Emmy nominations at this year’s ceremony, which included two for Sound Mixing, which Jackson said “is always a category that people don’t hold in the highest esteem, I guess would be a way to say it, other than people who work in the field. Get Back is all about the sound, and restoring the sound and developing the AI things to separate the musical tracks. We did a lot of groundbreaking work, so it’s really great that the guys who did that work are part of the Emmy nominations. I’m really pleased with that.”

The footage has recently been put to more use, as former Beatles man Paul McCartney has headed out on his lengthy world tour. In the Deadline interview, Jackson disclosed that he had the idea for John Lennon’s image and audio being played on the screen behind McCartney as he sings ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’ making it a form of a virtual duet. The New Zealand director made an initial version of his concept for McCartney, however, the pandemic got in the way of it being rolled out.

“So the next 18 months I worked on Get Back and then Paul is rehearsing to go back out on tour, and I just thought, ‘I either have to suggest it to him or I don’t,'” Jackson explained. “I’d gotten cold feet because I thought, ‘How many harebrained suggestions like this has Paul gotten over the years? I don’t want to appear too geeky.’ Finally, I thought, ‘I’m going to regret this for the rest of my life if I don’t even suggest it.’ I sent him a text. I didn’t send him the mock-up version, just a text trying to describe it to him. Within 10 minutes, he replied to me: ‘Yeah, this is a fantastic idea; let’s go do it.’ Then it was a frantic rush to restore frames that were missing from that long shot of John from Let It Be. But Paul was thrilled by it.”

Relating to his idea for a new Beatles film, Jackson’s details ended there, dangling the carrot in front of the fans’ mouths. We are never in a position where we have to do anything,” he said. “But we’ve got a few things percolating.”

