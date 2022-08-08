Peter Jackson thought about undergoing hypnosis to forget ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy









Even though The Lord of the Rings trilogy remains one of the finest fantasy movie series of all time, filmmaker Peter Jackson has stated that he wanted to forget everything about the success of the films. He even considered hypnosis at one point.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the director stated that he “seriously considered” going under hypnosis to forget about the production of the films purely due to the fact that he wanted to watch the films as a normal audience member. Speaking to the publication, he stated, “When we did The Lord of the Rings movies I always felt I was the unlucky person who never got to see as a coming-out-of-the-blue film”.

Bizarrely, Jackson even added that he made contact with the British entertainer and metalist, Derren Brown, hoping that he could perform the hypnosis procedure. Stating that Brown “thought he could do it.”

Jackson further elaborated on his peculiar sadness during the release of the trilogy, clarifying, “By the time there were screening I was immersed in it for five or six years. It was such a loss for me not be able to see them like everyone else. I actually did seriously considered going to some hypnotherapy guy to hypnotize me to make me forget about the films and the work I had done over the last six or seven years so I could sit and enjoy them”.

Later in the conversation, Jackson states with relief that he is looking forward to enjoying the release of Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings TV series having had no part in the production of the new multi-million dollar show.

Reportedly the most expensive TV show of all time, with the first five seasons of the show costing at least $1 billion to put together, it seems as though the streaming giant is banking on considerable success for the series given they’ve already filmed five series of the mysterious story.

Take a look at the trailer for the forthcoming series, below.

