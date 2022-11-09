Peter Gabriel announces first new album in two decades, 'i/o'









After over 50 years in the music in the music business, Peter Gabriel doesn’t really have anything left to prove. He’s a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a massively influential rock and pop pioneer, and a highly-respected activist who has spent much of the last two decades championing causes close to his heart. That doesn’t leave a lot of room for new music.

In fact, the last time that Gabriel put out a full-length album of new material was exactly 20 years ago with 2002’s Up. Gabriel has kept busy, but many fans simply gave up on the idea of new music from Gabriel long ago. For those of us that were patiently waiting, however, it appears that the time has finally come.

Earlier today, Gabriel issued a press release confirming that i/o would be coming sometime next year. There aren’t any official release dates, nor is there a tracklisting or any album artwork. What we do have is a new European tour featuring the album’s name.

‘i/o The Tour’ will feature Gabriel and his band “playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected,” the press release states. “It’s been a while, and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin,” Gabriel himself wrote. “Look forward to seeing you out there.”

While it appears as though Gabriel is showing some European favouritism with his tour dates, the press release also states that North American tour dates will follow sometime in mid-to-late 2023. Until then, all we can do is wait and hopefully hear some new music as Gabriel performs some of the album’s material live for the first time.

‘i/o The Tour’ dates:

May:

18th – Krakow, Poland @ TAURON Arena

20th – Verona, Italy @ Verona Arena

21st – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Arena

23rd – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

24th – Lille, France @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy

26th – Berlin, Germany @ Waldbuehne

28th – Munich, Germany @ Koenigsplatz

30th – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

31st – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

June:

2nd – Bergen, Norway @ Koengen

5th – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

6th – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

8th – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

10th – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

12th – Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

13th – Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle

15th – Bordeaux, France @ Arkea Arena

17th – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

19th – London, UK @ The O2

22nd – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

23rd – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

25th – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

Check out the trailer for ‘i/o The Tour’