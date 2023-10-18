Peter Gabriel announces release date for new album ‘I/O’









Peter Gabriel has finally announced a release date for his new studio album I/O, which is set to be shared on December 1st.

The LP is set to be released through Real World Records, and in an unconventional step, Gabriel has already individually shared all of the 12 tracks which appear on the record. He’s also played all of the songs live during his recent tour of Europe and the United States. I/O marks Gabriel’s first studio album of original material in over 20 years.

Announcing the release, Gabriel said: “After a years-worth of full moon releases, I’m very happy to see all these new songs back together on the good ship i/o and ready for their journey out into the world.”

While the tracks are readily available, on the official release of I/O, they will be released two stereo mixes. There is a Bright-Side Mix, helmed Mark ‘Spike’ Stent, and the Dark-Side Mix, sculped Tchad Blak. Additionally, an In-Side Mix made in Dolby Atmos is available in the three-disc set.

Gabriel noted: “We have two of the greatest mixers in the world in Tchad and Spike and they definitely bring different characters to the songs, Gabriel adds. “Tchad is very much a sculptor building a journey with sound and drama, Spike loves sound and assembling these pictures, so he’s more of a painter.”

The former Genesis musician recently released the single ‘This Is Home’. He said of the track: “It’s a love song. It began with inspiration from some of the great Tamla Motown rhythm sections so we’re trying to recreate that in a modern way, complete with the tambourine and handclaps. The groove I like a lot, Tony Levin does a great bass part there.”

“I did an unusual thing for me in that I tried doing this low voice / high voice thing, so you get this almost conversational voice at the beginning and the second part is a higher, more emotional voice. I thought that would be both intimate and emotive to put the two side by side,” he continued.

Watch a trailer for I/O below.

See more "After a years-worth of full moon releases, I’m very happy to see all these new songs back together on the good ship i/o and ready for their journey out into the world." – PG



i/o is a 12-track album with two stereo, Bright-Side and Dark-Side, mixes and a 3D immersive In-Side… pic.twitter.com/1B3qzjhlo5 — Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) October 18, 2023