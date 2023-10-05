Peter Doherty reveals he’s cut musicians off due to sexual misconduct allegations









The Libertines’ Peter Doherty has discussed sexual misconduct in the music industry and revealed he’s removed people from his life due to allegations made against them.

Doherty made the comment during a new interview after he was asked about his thoughts on the allegations against comedian and actor Russell Brand. The Metropolitan Police are currently investigating claims made against the comic. Four separate women have accused Brand of sexual assault and rape in a joint investigation carried out by Channel 4 and The Sunday Times.

Brand denies all of the accusations made against him. In a video statement, the actor said: “These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Doherty said of Brand: “I found him quite funny as a stand-up comedian. But [then] he never tried to rape me.”

Doherty then spoke about the problem of sexual misconduct in the music industry. He revealed: “I was always a feminist and there were a few incidents of people I’ve been close to who have been accused of stuff and straight away I’ve had to say, ‘I can’t work with you any more, mate.'”

He continued: “What’s the expression? The first time someone calls you a horse, you can question it. But the third time, it’s time to start putting you in a stable.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Doherty discussed the death of Mark Blanco after it was also recently the attention of a Channel 4 documentary.

The musician said: “There is no new information to have. The further away we get from that moment, whatever happened to Mark, the less likely we are to find out,’ he says. ‘You have to just think, she’s [Blanco’s mother] lost her son. Her feelings are valid so if her taking it out on me makes her feel better, let her do it.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.