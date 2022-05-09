Pete Townshend says he “tried everything” to save Keith Moon









Pete Townshend has opened up about the battle he faced trying to keep his The Who bandmate Keith Moon alive and the emotional toll his loss had on the group.

In an interview with People, the guitarist said, “I tried everything. I tried giving him money, I tried starving him of money. I tried sending him into rehab. I tried sending him to a guru weirdo, voodoo doctors.”

Sadly, however, none of this worked and the drummer eventually died in 1978 at the age of 32 due to an overdose of Heminevrin which Moon was using to treat his alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

Townshend recalled: “I was obsessed with trying to keep Keith alive. It was quite clear that he was on a downward slide, and there was very little I could do. He was a very complicated character.”

Townshend was discussing the life and times of his bandmate ahead of the long-awaited biopic on the hair-raising and troubled star beginning filming this summer. So far, few details are confirmed about the project called The Real Me, but with Townshend and Roger Daltrey on production, the film should at least tell the whole truth.

You can see the star at his trailblazing rhythmic best below.

