The Who's Pete Townshend names his two favourite albums of all time









The Who were, in many ways, the quintessential rock group. They sprung from the 1960s as one of the prominent groups of the British invasion, known mainly for their early hit ‘My Generation’ and their explosively loud performances. This all-out rock ‘n’ roll display would more often than not end in a scene of total destruction as guitarist Pete Townshend smashed his relatively expensive six-string into the stage floor. These destructive antics would eventually pervade the mind of guitar hero Jimi Hendrix, who grabbed his audience’s attention with some destructive pyrotechnics.

Under this tough exterior of rock and roll anarchy, The Who were very serious about their craft as they drew on a healthy range of influences to create some of the most intriguing rock music of the 1970s. The beginning of the ‘70s marked the peak of The Who’s creativity as they became increasingly experimental in the studio. The music began to see the heavier involvement of synthesisers while they pioneered the rock-opera concept with 1969’s Tommy and 1973’s Quadrophenia, which were both later adapted into films.

Pete Townshend was the key diver behind the band’s creative whim, and his passion for music was as broad as it was obsessive. Townshend’s infatuation with rock and roll began when some friends at art school introduced him to the rhythm and blues craze in America, but before that, he had a keen interest in jazz, thanks to his parents’ taste in music.

Not long after gaining traction with The Who’s first run of successful singles in the mid-60s, Townshend discovered the next stepping stone in his path of inspiration. The Beatles’ intensely psychedelic 1967 album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

In his 2012 book Who I Am: A Memoir, Townshend remembered listening to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band while on tour with The Who. “The shock-wave it caused challenged all comers; no one believed The Beatles would ever top it, or would even bother to try,” he wrote.

Later in the book, Townshend compared Sgt. Pepper to The Beach Boys’ 1966 masterpiece album, Pet Sounds. “For me, Sgt. Pepper and The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds redefined music in the 20th century: atmosphere, essence, shadow, and romance were combined in ways that could be discovered again and again,” he wrote. “Neither album made any deep political or social comment, but ideas were not what mattered. Listening to music had become a drug in itself.”

“I loved smoking a little grass and listening to my two favourite albums, Sgt. Pepper and Pet Sounds, and every time I listened, I heard something new, but I wish I could say I heard something important,” Townshend recalled later in the memoir. “These two great albums indicated the future but passed on no tools, codes, or obvious processes that would lead to a door,” he explained. “I ached for more than just a signpost pointing to the future, which is what these albums were to me.”

While Townshend’s two favourite albums may not have instrumentally directed his next moves for The Who, they seemed to open up his vision for the future before he stepped forth and helped build it.