Pete Townshend names the three bands that matched the “tidal wave” of The Beatles









The 1960s witnessed a cultural revolution that saw The Beatles become “more popular than Jesus“, and their religious mantra was “all you need is love“. But in the end, they would run out of it themselves and fail to see the dawn of the new decade. As Joni Mitchell said in her subsequent autopsy of the era: “There were so many sinking, but I had to keep thinking I could make it through the waves. You watched that high of the hippie thing descend into drug depression. Right after Woodstock, then we went through a decade of basic apathy where my generation sucked its thumb and then just decided to be greedy and pornographic.”

Society had become that way too. Manufacturing jobs were being culled like no tomorrow and if you take New York as an example, where murders hit a 1690 a year and drug-use tripled, it was becoming clear that a sense of dystopia was setting in. A revolution was needed. Then, on February 21st, 1976, a piece in NME written by Neil Spencer ran with the headline: “Don’t look over your shoulder, but the Sex Pistols are coming”.

Therein it documented tales of band members cavorting with half-dressed members of the public on stage, chairs and tables being utterly Chernobyled in a seeming mutiny against anything perceived as banal, and a Frenchman shouting to Steve Jones “you can’t play!” and the guitarist flippantly replying, “So what?”. Punk might have been born before then, but Jones’ cutting utterance was the moment it came of age, and fittingly, that mental age was about 16/17, the perfect age for a new generation to strong-arm culture in a new direction.

Previously, Pete Townshend had sang of his own ‘Generation’, but as a child of the 1960s, he could see that a new wave was cresting upon the shore of art, and it was every bit as vital as the peace and love of the hippie age. In an interview with Time, he delineated the acts that typified this loose rebellion. “Three extraordinary artists like The Sex Pistols, The Clash and Elvis Costello under the banner of Punk is really an indication of how categories fail, miserably to attend to what was actually happening,“ he said.

Continuing, he added:: “At the time, there was this need for another tidal wave. I suppose that everybody wanted one band to do it like it had happened to The Beatles. It turned out not to be one band but a lot of bands.”

Townshend had never even been that much of a fan of the Fab Four; however, he recognised that the wave they rode meant something and that every movement needs a spearhead.

For him, in terms of punk, that fell upon one band. “The Sex Pistols were obviously the most significant,“ he said, “Because they were the first and because [Malcolm] McLaren was organising them and allowing their anarchy. He gave them the space to play, the space to be anarchic. But also because I think, Paul Cook and Steve Jones in the band are great rock ‘n’ roll players. They say they couldn’t play but they actually could play very, very well. John Lydon is a fucking star! You know, he is a star! He is just one of the world stars, you see him and you know: ‘He is going to be famous’”.

This was a sentiment instantly recognised by John Cooper Clarke, too. In his memoir, I Wanna Be Yours, he details the profound impact that the band’s evidently singular swagger had on him. “After reading the reviews, I was expecting ineptitude,” he writes, “That never materialised. All concerned seemed reasonably proficient in their respective capacities… The Steve Jones I heard was a one-man orchestra, a high-voltage practitioner with no visible equal. In fact, the sonic overload had me scoping around for the other nine hundred and ninety-nine guys. The gig couldn’t have been a better introduction to the punk phenomenon.”

But they weren’t alone; all movements need an army. And Townshend explains that punk was so interesting because of its inherent variety. “The Clash are different because The Clash were kind of a boy’s band. To some extent, like The Who were in the very early days. You know, a gang band. Kind of like a fellowship band. They gathered together people and they kind of went around following them around,” he says.

Of the trio, he crowns Costello as the godfather. “I suppose that Costello was the brains in charge of the whole thing, I don’t know. But that’s a summing up of what happened. It was very, very exciting, challenging and there was a hell of a lot of pain there for Pete, I must say (laughs). Because I kind of welcomed, challenged and wanted it to happen. Then I realised that the person that they wanted to shoot was me,” Townshend concluded. Reeling from the revolution’s desire to do away with anything they considered stilted and old.