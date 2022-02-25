Pete Doherty pulls out of Libertines show due to "respiratory infection"









Pete Doherty was forced to withdraw from a Libertines show in Bristol last night (February 24th) after he discovered he was suffering from a “respiratory infection”. The band, who are currently in the middle of their rescheduled ‘Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour’, took to their social media last night to break the news to fans.

“A doctor has been called to assess Peter’s condition tonight after he developed a high fever and shortness of breath,” they said. “Thankfully, he has tested negative for Covid-19, but has been diagnosed with a respiratory infection which requires immediate treatment”.

Adding: “Unfortunately, he has been advised not to perform tonight under any circumstances, which was not a decision taken lightly, and he remains under close observation with the doctor”.

The English rock heroes then explained that it is still unclear whether Doherty will be performing at their pair of shows in London this weekend: “Further updates tomorrow afternoon with regard to the weekends shows,” the Libertines wrote.

It’s been a busy period for Doherty. This month, he revealed that he’s planning to sign a prisoner who he met in a Glasgow jail to his record label, Strap Originals. Whilst speaking on Radio 6, Doherty told Craig Charles that he met the prisoner whilst involved in a project that saw him playing to prisoners as part of a life-drawing class. Doherty played the guitar as the prisoners at Barlinnie Prison drew him. It was during one of these sessions that the prisoner took him aside, told him he’d written some songs, and then blew him and everyone else away.

Doherty said: “So he took the guitar and I took the pad and the pencil. We swapped places and he started bashing out all these lovelorn ballads. Like, really uplifting, melodic songs…And you should have seen the jaws drop”.

He continued: “Not just from the other prisoners but from all the officers. They couldn’t believe it. They didn’t even know that he could sing or play. He’d just been teaching himself in some back-room in the gym with an old guitar”.

In other news, Doherty and Frédéric Lo have announced a UK and European tour. Doherty and the French musician are releasing a collaborative album, The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime on March 18th via Strap Originals. The tour for the album will kick off in Paris on May 5th and conclude in Cambridge on the 20th.

Listen to ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’ below.