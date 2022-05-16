Pete Doherty discusses getting “out of the addictive cycle”









Libertine Pete Doherty has discussed his recovery from substance abuse, saying he has “managed to get out of the addictive cycle”.

The Libertines co-frontman has been clean for over two years and recently revealed in an interview that he “nearly lost my feet” while he was battling heroin addiction.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Doherty said he is “surprised I’m not dead” due to his drug abuse, adding: “I’ve hedged my bets with all the scrapes, skirmishes and disasters, but I do believe in corny, happy Hollywood endings. I’m not a good guy, but I’m not evil.”

Doherty continued: “I’ve managed to get out of the addictive cycle – which I maintained all along I was quite happy in – but I was pretty fucked, and I’ve never really admitted to that. I’ve entered a phase of rejuvenation.”

Offering more insight, the musician said: “Marriage is the bolster; I have the love and support of someone I love. I’m blessed to be alive, not sat in a hedge in Old Street, injecting into my groin.”

Doherty moved to France with his new wife, Katia de Vidas, in early 2020. It was here that he met his latest collaborator Frédéric Lo, who released The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime with Doherty earlier this year. Doherty credits Lo with helping him kick his drug habits.

In a recent interview with Far Out, Doherty addressed his change in mindset in the past couple of years. “To be honest, I never really thought I’d be able to give up heroin.” Doherty continued, “I got so much from it. Well, I believed I got so much from it. I never thought I’d give it up, and in the grip of addiction, I didn’t want to give it up,”

He then noted that in a strange way, heroin had been the motivation for his earlier creative drives: “I don’t want to say anything that could justify the use, but, because I was using so much and so hard, I had to keep writing and doing gigs to keep the pennies coming in. So now, it’s a different kind of urgency because I write to fulfil my need to write, not to justify my use or provide.”