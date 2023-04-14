Pete Davidson to return to ‘Saturday Night Live’ as host next month









Pete Davidson will return to hosting Saturday Night Live on May 6th this year. Davidson will make his first hosting appearance just a year after leaving the show alongside Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney, coming back to promote his new show Bupkis, produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

In Bupkis, Davidson will play a “heightened, fictionalised” version of himself, while Academy Award winner Joe Pesci will play his grandfather. Meanwhile, Edie Falco of The Sopranos will play Davidson’s mother, who said, “I’m still not quite sure that he meant to cast me”, adding that Davidson likely “thought I was somebody else or something.”

Davidson had appeared in a Hellman’s Super Bowl advert earlier this year and also starred opposite Kaley Cuoco in the romcom Meet Cute. The New York-born comedian and actor began his career in the early 2010s with small roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Friends of the People, Guy Code and Wild’ n Out.

He joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2014, and at the age of 20, he was the first member of the show to be born in the 1990s. When Davidson roasted Justin Bieber on Comedy Central’s Comedy Central Roast, his set was considered one of the best of all time.

