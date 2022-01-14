Pete Davidson is set to star in new thriller 'The Home'









American comedian Pete Davidson has been experiencing an interesting boost in his career trajectory, especially after the release of The King of Staten Island in 2020 which established him as a major force in the landscape of contemporary cinema. Along with several accolades, Davidson also proved that he had the acting skills to go along with his comedy.

Since then, he has appeared in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad and is also set to play the role of Joey Ramone in a brand new biopic titled I Slept With Joey Ramone. In order to get it right, Davidson is currently taking music lessons along with training from highly specialised voice coaches as well as conducting extensive research about his character’s life.

According to the latest reports, Davidson has also been cast in a new thriller called The Home which is going to be produced by Miramax. The production process of the film will begin sometime later this month, with Miramax rapidly increasing its lineup for horror projects. While Davidson is also scheduled to star in another slasher called Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, The Home looks very promising.

The film is being directed by the creative vision behind The Purge – James DeMonaco – which is bound to excite horror fans all around the world. Davidson will play the role of a disturbed young man who takes up a job at a retirement facility only to come to the startling realisation that something very sinister is going in that shady institution.

“We’re excited to be backing DeMonaco’s brilliant vision,” producer Bill Block commented. “James’ The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete’s versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats.”