‘Saturday Night Live’ to return with Pete Davidson as host









Saturday Night Live is officially set to return after the conclusion of the WGA writer’s strike. For the show’s first episode of season 49, they’re keeping things in-house with a familiar host.

Former cast member Pete Davidson has been announced as the season’s first host, along with musical guest Ice Spice. The show’s first episode of the season will air on October 14th.

Davidson was initially announced as the host for the planned May 6th episode of SNL‘s 48th season with musical guest Lil Uzi Vert, but the writer’s strike put a halt to that. Other acts that saw their shows cancelled included Kieran Culkin and Labrinth on May 13th, along with Jennifer Coolidge and Foo Fighters on May 20th.

Davidson was a cast member on the show between its 40th and 47th seasons, eventually departing at the end of 2022 along with fellow cast members Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and featured player Aristotle Athari.

For the season’s second episode, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will pull double duty as both host and musical guest.

Davidson’s return to the series also comes as the show announces a new featured player. Comedian Chloe Troast has joined the cast as former featured players James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman have been promoted to repertory players.

Check out the Season 49 host and musical guest announcements down below.

See more Season 49 starts next week!!! pic.twitter.com/4YJgVumluS — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 4, 2023