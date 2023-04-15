The “very personal” Beatles song inspired by country and western music









In Barry Miles’ 1997 biography Paul McCartney: Many Years From Now, Paul McCartney was quoted explaining how he used to spend hours on end in John Lennon’s bedroom, at his aunt Mimi Smith’s house, listening to old-school rock ‘n’ roll records from the likes of Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, and Jerry Lee Lewis. They played and sang along to the tracks, eventually finding the confidence to write a handful of songs themselves during The Beatles’ rise to prominence.

“It’s a lovely thought to think of a friend’s bedroom then,” McCartney pondered. “A young boy’s bedroom is such a comfortable place like my son’s bedroom is now; he’s got all his stuff that he needs: a candle, guitar, a book.”

“Physically, it was always a bad idea for us to sit side by side on the bed in his bedroom,” he added, noting the setback of their early writing environment. “The necks of our guitars were always banging.”

Early on, despite Lennon’s age and experience, having founded The Quarrymen, McCartney was the most confident songwriter of the Lennon-McCartney partnership. Consequentially, when Lennon began to find his groove in the lyrical department, he was proud of his contributions.

When discussing ‘I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party’, one of his proudest contributions to 1964’s Beatles for Sale, Lennon admitted McCartney’s superior technical ability during the band’s infancy. He said: “That was a very personal one of mine. In the early days, I wrote less material than Paul because he was more competent on guitar than I. He taught me quite a lot of guitar, really.”

“Ringo had a great style and great delivery,” McCartney said of the song in Miles’ 1997 biography Many Years From Now. “He had a lot of fans, so we liked to write something for him on each album. ‘I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party’ is quite a nice little song, co-written by John and I. It sounds more like John than me, so 80-20 to him, sitting down doing a job. Certain songs were inspirational and certain songs were work, it didn’t mean they were any less fun to write, it was just a craft, and this was a job to order really, which Ringo did a good job on.”

Despite McCartney’s recollection of the track, Starr didn’t take lead vocals on the final recording of ‘I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party’. However, as the band’s country connoisseur, it would be reasonable to assume the drummer had been earmarked for the track at one point.

“We went after a real country and western flavour when we wrote this one,” McCartney added in a 1964 interview with Disc. “John and I do the singing in that style, and George takes a real country solo on guitar.”

Listen to The Beatles’ ‘I Don’t Want To Spoil The Party’ below.