The performance that almost killed Guns N’ Roses’ career









The Los Angeles hard rockers Guns N’ Roses formed in the mid-1980s with the classic lineup consisting of Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin, Duff McKagan and Steven Adler. After signing their first record deal in 1986, the group laid down the first tracks towards a seminal debut album.

Despite their hedonistic outlook, this group of young musicians proved their dedication and instrumental talent during early gigs across California. When the debut, Appetite for Destruction, arrived in ’87, it was apparent this five-piece had a knack for infectious pop-rock composition.

This first album immediately captured Guns N’ Roses’ distinctive sound and anarchistic attitude, launching them to global fame with timeless hits such as ‘Paradise City’, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, and ‘Nightrain’. However, ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ was the album’s talisman; with a staggering one and half billion streams on Spotify, it remains one of the 1980s’ most well-known and overplayed hits.

Over the past few decades, Guns N’ Roses have gained a poor reputation among scores of detractors. The ever-controversial figure at the mic, Axl Rose, has enjoyed stirring up resentment in the press. In a 1992 conversation with Rolling Stone, the singer recited a rather unnerving mantra: “When the going gets tough, the tough get an Uzi.”

Later in that interview, he touched upon his rather rock ‘n’ roll attitude towards monogamy. “It’s really hard to maintain a one-on-one relationship if the other person is not going to allow me to be with other people,” he said. Such comments are just the tip of an iceberg of provocative outbursts and violent attacks on fans and peers alike.

Throughout the 1990s, Guns N’ Roses embarked on a hiatus, with members diffusing through various solo ventures and collaborations. Although some attest to Rose’s sub-par vocal performance at Glastonbury 2023, a particularly infamous performance threatened to derail the band for good in 2002.

Returning from their hiatus, Guns N’ Roses took on a huge comeback gig at the MTV VMA Awards ceremony in 2002. After inciting much anticipation and excitement among fans, the performance was a crushing disappointment.

Taking the stage with a new lineup void of Slash and McKagan, Rose gave one of his career’s worst vocal and visual performances. This performance set a precedent for the band’s least inspiring period, leading up to the underwhelming 2008 album, Chinese Democracy.

Watch Guns N’ Roses perform at the MTV VMA Awards 2002 below.