Win the chance to perform in Paul McCartney’s childhood home









Paul McCartney and his brother Mike are opening up his childhood home at 20 Forthlin Road to give unsigned acts the chance to write and perform in the inspirational space where many of The Beatles’ earliest hits were written.

Mike McCartney has teamed up with several local partners to scout out acts who might benefit from the buzz of being in the same fabled space where John Lennon and Paul McCartney first got strumming.

The National Trust owned red-brick abode is located in Allerton, Liverpool and it will open its doors to acts hoping to follow in the footsteps of the ‘Fab Four’ later this year.

When Mike McCartney spoke to Sky News about the initiative, he commented: “This house to me, is a house of hope. And I hope it will be for the young people that come through the doors.”

Continuing: “I would be in the other room learning photography, but whilst I’m doing all that I could hear guitar noises coming from this room.” Little did he know how seismic those “noises” would soon become.

This notion isn’t lost on him as he comments: “In there were what turned out to be two of the world’s greatest songwriters, McCartney and Lennon. They were rehearsing from a school book on the floor, that’s why this house is so unique.”

While the fine details of the scheme are still being ironed out further details are expected imminently as it is set to open in late spring to allow acts entry to the home by the end of the season.