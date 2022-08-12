The tragedy of Penelope Cruz’s first nude scene









When it comes to Spanish film stars that have dominated the Hollywood scene, none are as notable as the great Penelope Cruz. Cruz has performed in many English and Spanish language films over the last three decades and has won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Woody Allen’s Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Cruz is also noted for her frequent collaboration with the Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, having performed in Live Flesh, All About My Mother, Volver, Broken Embraces, I’m So Excited!, Pain and Glory and Parallel Mothers. As well as Vicky Cristina Barcelona, she has also starred in another of Woody Allen’s films, To Rome With Love.

Cruz once opened up on her feature film debut in 1992’s Jamon Jamon, directed by Bigas Luna. Startlingly, even though Cruz was only 18 years old when she starred in the film, she performed in a nude scene, even though it was her first ever movie. Performing such a scene can’t have been easy for the young actress. Amazingly, however, the nude scene occurred with her future husband, Javier Bardem.

“I had a feeling the movie was going to be special,” Cruz said of the film. “I knew the script was good. I knew there was something very unique there. Even if I had not seen many scripts before, it was so clear; it was so brave, so refreshing. And yes, it was very sexy.”

She added, “I thought, ‘There is a character there, there is a style, the material is really good.’ Of course, I was not looking forward to those scenes, but I did it. Everyone was really respectful, aware of the fact that I was 18. I remember the last day of filming; I was crying, saying, ‘What if I never shoot a movie again?’ The feeling was devastating. ‘Who knows when I will see these people again?’ Including Javier.”

Jamon Jamon revolves around a young woman called Silvia – played by Cruz – who becomes pregnant by Jose Luis, a young man who is the heir to a wealthy manufacturing empire. The film chronicles the disaster that becomes their relationship and toys with the notion of the juxtaposition between the old Spain and the new.

Javier Bardem said of the film and his relationship with Cruz: “There was obvious chemistry between us. I mean, it’s all there on film; it’s like a document of our passion. One day we’re going to have to show the kids – imagine! ‘Mummy, Daddy, what did you do in the movies together?’ Well, my children, you should celebrate this movie as you’re here because of it.”