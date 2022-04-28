Penelope Cruz names her favourite movie of all time









When you look back at her 30-year long career, it’s plain to see that there’s very little the actress, model, philanthropist and charity worker, Penelope Cruz, can’t do.

An icon of Spanish cinema who became an international sensation throughout the beginning of the 21st century, Cruz made a name for herself alongside her future husband and fellow national hero Javier Bardem in the 1992 movie, Jamón Jamón. Sparking her career into life, at just 18-years-old Cruz played Silvia, a liberated young woman who engages in a love triangle between Jose (Jordi Mollà) and Raul (Javier Bardem) a man hired by Jose’s own mother to prise her son away from Silvia.

Nowadays, Cruz is well-known for her acting range, appearing in various eclectic roles throughout her celebrated career, gaining a band of loyal supporters along the way thanks to the Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodova. From Volver to Broken Embraces, to his latest movie, Parallel Mothers, each new step she has taken with the decorated Spanish filmmaker has revealed a side of the actress that no one had previously seen.

This allowed her to slowly transition into Hollywood filmmaking, appearing alongside Matt Damon in Billy Bob Thornton’s All the Pretty Horses for one of her first significant mainstream roles. Initially struggling to transfer the gravity of her performance to her English-speaking roles, she quickly grasped the language and went on to work alongside fellow filmmaking giants including Woody Allen and Ridley Scott.

It was late last year, during the press tour for Parallel Mothers that Cruz revealed to the press, her favourite movie whilst speaking at the Museum of Modern Art’s 14th annual Film Benefit in New York that was honouring the actor in question.

Grabbing several celebrities on the red carpet, The Cut took Cruz aside to ask her about her favourite movie and her dream date to go and see the film slongside.

Staying loyal to Pedro Almodóvar’s spectacular filmography, Cruz told the publication that her favourite movie was Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, a movie from 1989 starring the likes of Antonio Banderas, Victoria Abril and Rossy de Palma. When asked about her dream date to go along with the movie, Cruz was somewhat pressured into choosing her representative Amanda Silverman who coughed close by, to which the actor replied, “Amanda Silverman, of course,” laughing in agreement.

After having missed out on a second Academy Award at the 2022 Oscars for Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers, next on Cruz’s radar is the Michael Mann movie about the story of Italian sports car entrepreneur Enzo Ferrari. Featuring alongside Shailene Woodley and Adam Driver, Cruz’s role in the forthcoming movie, based on the book Enzo Ferrari: The Man and the Machine by the late Brock Yates, is sure to be a significant one.

Whilst we await the arrival of the full-on sports movie in the far-flung future, as well as two other Cruz projects that are in post-production, On the Fringe and L’immensità, take a look at the trailer for the actor’s favourite film, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!, below.