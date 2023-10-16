‘Peeping Tom’ and the voyeurism of the movie camera









Released in 1960, Michael Powell’s Peeping Tom is a cinematic landmark that dove headfirst into the darkest recesses of voyeurism, both as a theme within the film and as a commentary on the nature of cinema itself. The British psychological thriller remains a pivotal work that explored the unsettling allure of voyeurism, raising questions about the power of the camera and the gaze in the world of cinema.

Peeping Tom centres on Mark Lewis, played by Carl Boehm, a reclusive, introverted young man who works as a focus puller in a film studio by day and moonlights as a serial killer by night. His weapon of choice is a camera with a concealed dagger that he uses to film women’s expressions of fear and terror as he murders them.

The film dives deep into Mark’s troubled psyche and his obsession with capturing fear on film and ultimately becomes a study of the inherently voyeuristic nature of cinema. Mark’s camera is not just a tool; it’s an extension of his predatory desires and instincts. The camera’s lens, which usually serves as a window into the world, is subverted to become a weapon, exposing the vulnerability of his victims.

The film makes a potent commentary on the act of filming itself, emphasizing how the camera inherently transforms us into voyeurs, providing us with access to moments and lives that are not entirely our own. In Peeping Tom, the camera, in the hands of Mark, is a symbol of a director’s power to invade and expose the private lives of characters on screen, much like a ‘Peeping Tom’ would, lurking in the shadows.

In his review of the movie, Roger Ebert also noted how the medium of cinema itself is wont to make audiences into voyeurs. He wrote, “The movies make us into voyeurs. We sit in the dark, watching other people’s lives. It is the bargain the cinema strikes with us, although most films are too well-behaved to mention it.” Peeping Tom, though, is indeed courageous enough to confront the voyeurism that cinema itself possesses.

Upon its initial release, Peeping Tom was met with criticism and even admonishment, with some considering it a shameful and perverted film, and Powell’s career suffered a significant blow as a result. However, over the years, the film has been re-evaluated, gaining recognition as a pioneering work in the psychological thriller genre. Its insights into voyeurism, the camera’s gaze, and the dark corners of human psychology have caused it to become a well-admired work.

Peeping Tom remains a classic piece of cinema that confronts the viewer with the uncomfortable reality of voyeurism, both within the narrative and in the very act of watching a film. The movie explores the dual nature of the camera, simultaneously a tool for artistic expression and an instrument of intrusion, serving as a reminder that cinema is not merely a form of entertainment; it is a powerful medium that holds a mirror to our deepest desires and fears and challenges us to confront the implications of the voyeuristic gaze.