Pedro Pascal praises his ‘Last of Us’ co-star Bella Ramsey









The star of the celebrated HBO series The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal, has praised his co-star in the show, Bella Ramsey, calling them an “anchoring, generous, thoughtful teenager”.

Pascal led the post-apocalyptic series that told the story of a fungus that infected the majority of the world’s population. Based on the Playstation game of the same name, developed by Naughty Dog, the show was brought to life by Craig Mazin and details the lives of a mourning father and his newfound sidekick, a young girl called Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey, who happens to be immune from the deadly disease.

“I could tell they were cool. I knew that. I couldn’t have asked for a more anchoring, generous, thoughtful teenager,” Pascal stated in a conversation with Steven Yeun for Variety, “And I don’t mean to say that in a patronizing way. They were 17. They had their 18th birthday while we were shooting, and that could have sucked. I relied on Bella for so much of the experience. We were both scared and shy about that, but Bella just inspired me to be mature about it”.

Ramsey has catapulted to global fame following their role in The Last of Us, having also starred in the hit fantasy show Game of Thrones.

Recently, Ramsey expressed that the upcoming second series of The Last of Us will be “darker” in a recent interview with Vanity Fair. She added, “It’s really a story about revenge, and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love”.

Take a look at the trailer for The Last of Us below.