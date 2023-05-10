Pedro Pascal to appear in new movie by ‘Barbarian’ creators









Chilean-American actor Pedro Pascal has been announced as a central cast member for New Line’s Weapons, a forthcoming movie by the creators of Barbarian. Writer and director Zach Cregger plan Weapons as the follow-up to his creepy horror of 2022.

Barbarian opened at number one at the box office, turning over $445million worldwide from a $4.5m budget. The project was a phenomenal directorial debut for Cregger and a feat he hopes to repeat with Weapons. The rising filmmaker will also produce the movie alongside the Barbarian team consisting of Roy Lee of Vertigo and J.D. Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures. Vertigo’s Miri Yoon will also join the project as a producer.

Elsewhere, Pascal has enjoyed a recent career peak after starring in HBO’s blockbusting video game adaption, The Last of Us, and the third season of Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian. Pascal is also signed on to work with Ridley Scott on his long-awaited Gladiator sequel.

In the autumn, Pascal is set to star alongside Ethan Hawke in Pedro Almodovar’s short film Strange Way of Life. The short will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

