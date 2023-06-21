Pedro Pascal calls for more blind casting in Hollywood despite “people getting butt hurt”









Actor Pedro Pascal has made the call for more blind casting to take place in Hollywood. He’d been cast without auditioning for Wonder Woman 1984, a rarity in the film industry.

“I think that the change is really important and that the best way to continue representation is just casting a person into a role that isn’t limiting a character to racial identity,” Pascal recently told Variety.

He added, “Especially if it’s an IP we’re familiar with or a book. People get so butthurt about this kind of stuff, but who cares? Because that’s the coolest way of moving the needle, being open about the casting in every way.”

In the same interview, Pascal opened up on what it is like to be a role model. “I want to be able to fulfil the assignment and continue to fulfil the assignment,” he said. “It’s the best part.”

“It’s not necessarily about getting an ‘A’ but understanding someone’s vision and being a scene partner for somebody,” he added. “If it comes to inspiring somebody else… maybe that’s the component I’m unwilling to recognise. It can make my heart explode a little bit.”

Pascal is looking forward to the next season of The Last of Us arriving on screens too. He said, “I think Part Two has more leeway. It seemed to be a different immersive experience, while things must happen for the central narrative to occur. It seems it’s a little bit more open.”

