Pedro Almodóvar names his favourite horror movies of all time









Several facets comprise the truly unique creative vision of the iconic Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, and his career blossomed as part of the La Movida Madrilena cultural movement that occurred at the end of Francisco Franco’s dictatorship and reign as the leader of Spain.

Throughout his works, Almodóvar has displayed an examination of the sexual and political realms of the human experience, particularly those from an LGBTQ+ perspective. He places identity at the forefront of most of his movies, which has created a reputation for being one of the most significant European directors in contemporary cinema.

While Almodóvar’s movies are indeed defined by a certainly gleaming visual aspect, odd moments of comedy and difficult narratives, that does not stop him from enjoying genre movies like horror. In a feature with the BFI, the Spanish director once named his favourite horror movies of all time.

Typical of Almodóvar, though, the choices are not necessarily the straightforward works we have come to expect from the horror genre but are somewhat nuanced in their approach. The first is Rapture, directed by Ivan Zulueta, the only feature film by the director considered part of the La Movida art movement.

Discussing the movie, Almodóvar said: “The story, deliberately depoliticised, takes place in a cosmopolitan Madrid, at the outset of la movida. The protagonist is a horror film director, mysteriously gobbled up by his Super 8mm camera. It’s a fantastic tale of self-immolation, of dedication to both heroin and cinema as the beginning and end of everything, and to the dark side as the only possibility for self-fulfilment and self-knowledge.”

According to Almodóvar, Arrebato (its Spanish title) is an “accursed film” that did not receive a big audience when it was released back in 1979 but is now considered “an absolute modern classic”. He would later employ several of its actors in some of his movies of the 1980s.

The other horror selection of Almodóvar is Thesis by Alejandro Amenabar, which won seven Goya Awards in 1996, including ‘Best Film’. “Alejandro Amenábar debuted in style with this skilful thriller about the market for violent images, in this case, videos of real murders and torture, or snuff movies,” Almodóvar said.

He added: “Amenábar concocts an inspired teen horror film, anchored by a solid script, that constantly springs surprises throughout its two hours. In order to speak about snuff movies, he has the brilliant idea of locating the action in the main college of the School of Communication Sciences in Madrid, where future filmmakers are trained.”

Pedro Almodóvar’s favourite horror movies:

Rapture (Ivan Zulueta, 1979)

Thesis (Alejandro Amenábar, 1996)