







It looks like Pearl Jam have started work on a new album. Guitarist Stone Gossard confirmed that the Seattle grunge luminaries have started sessions for the follow-up to their 2020 record Gigaton. Even more excitingly, some of the tracks have apparently already been finished.

Speaking to Consequence Of Sound, Gossard said: “We’ve recorded some songs. We’re on our way. We’re making music.” He confirmed that the band is currently collaborating with producer, guitarist, and songwriter Andrew Wyatt, who previously worked on Eddie Vedder’s solo album Earthling.

Gossard is excited to be working on new Pearl Jam material: “We’re psyched,” he said. “Andrew is a total character. Really, like immediately, we were writing quickly. Spontaneously. Bring in a riff. Let’s knock it out. [Drummer] Matt Cameron is playing his ass off. We didn’t bring any gear down. We were just doing some recording in Andrew’s basement in Beverly Hills, basically. So far, so good.”

Pearl Jam have been hoping to work with Watt for some time, and it seems that the partnership is proving fruitful. Speaking about Pearl Jam’s aims for the new album, Gossard said: “I want to keep staying in that state of mind where we make looser records, and are quicker in terms of being able to generate that feeling or art… Pearl Jam, we constantly are asking: What is another process? How is it that we can do something new? What’s the next step?”

This desire to keep creative energy circulating has led to Pearl Jam embracing new songwriting methods. “Just speaking with [bassist] Jeff [Ament] the other day, we’re talking about trying different formations of how to generate song ideas, particularly ones that move us, that move us in a cool direction, or in a direction that makes people go, ‘Ah!,'” Gossard continued.

Pearl Jam will be hitting the road in May for a North American tour that will see the band play 19 shows in total. Tickets are on sale now, and you can grab yours here.