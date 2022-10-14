The Pearl Jam song Robert Plant claimed was a Led Zeppelin rip-off









Over a long and storied career, Seattle grunge outfit Pearl Jam have been forthright about their love of Led Zeppelin, and their influence hasn’t gone under the radar of Robert Plant. In fact, the veteran rocker believes one track by the Eddie Vedder-led group wore the Zeppelin inspiration a little too much on its sleeve.

Speaking to Bass Player in 2020, the group’s Jeff Ament revealed guitarist Stone Gossard’s undying love for Zeppelin. “Stone was always writing from kind of a Zeppelin angle, so seeing if the fretless could work in that realm was exciting,” he said. “Even on Gigaton, there’s fretless on a couple of songs, and with the writing that I’ve been doing in the past three months, I’m trying to use it more because I think it’s a very under-utilized instrument.”

When Zeppelin frontman Plant had the opportunity to sit down with Pearl Jam’s Mike McGready, he couldn’t resist bringing up the band’s song ‘Given To Fly’, which he felt resembled ‘Given To California’. In fairness to Pearl Jam, they were hardly trying to be deceitful or inconspicuous about the influence of Led Zeppelin and, instead, opted for a hide-in-plain-sight strategy.

The duo were speaking on Sirius XM when Plant was quizzed about the importance of originality. He viewed it as the perfect opportunity for a sly dig at McCready and replied: “Absolutely crucial. Being an entertainer, outside of skill, craft, experience and whatever else it is you grow into, repetition is a hell of an evil bedfellow. To repeat yourself as regularly as we do as entertainers — you know this. I mean, how many times have you played ‘Going to California’? Oh sorry. Whatever your song is called.”

Thankfully, McCready didn’t take offence to the comment and laughed it off: “When you came to see us in Sweden, we did the song,” he commented. “He (Eddie Vedder) said, he dedicated it to you I think, and acknowledged you, and said ‘Given to California.”

Plant kept the jovial tone alive by asking about the location of his royalty payment. He added: “It’s a good job he had some dancing girls backstage afterwards to take the heat out of the moment. We’re all mature. So we all know that’s okay. I didn’t get a check in the post, nothing like that.”

Although Vedder thought independently from a lyrical standpoint, ‘Given To Fly’ does borrow its structure from ‘Given To California’, but the homage is from a place of love rather than an attempt at plagiarism. Nevertheless, if Plant wanted to make a legal case, he’d almost certainly be due compensation.