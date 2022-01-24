Pearl Jam to record next album with producer Andrew Watt









Eddie Vedder has announced that for Pearl Jam’s next album, they will be recording with producer and singer-songwriter Andrew Watt.

Andrew Watt has cut his teeth as a world-class producer with the likes of Justin Bieber, Elton John, Dua Lipa, Post Malone and Sam Smith. He also worked with Ozzy Osbourne on his record Ordinary Man. For his talents, Watt earned himself the Non-Classical Producer Of The Year at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

In a recent interview Vedder disclosed: “We’ll make a record with Andrew, I believe. We’ve already talked about it. You know, the pandemic came right as we were leaving for a tour on the ‘Gigaton’ record. We had a lot of shows planned. Two-thirds of those shows were put on sale, even. So one thing we’ll be doing in 2022 is making good on promises to play those shows.”

Vedder added that following the various encumbrances of the pandemic, they will strive to spend as much time in the studio in between touring obligations “because now we’ve got a strong, healthy ambition to do so,” he said, adding: “I think we’ll move quick for a year or two, then I can see us slowing down for a little bit. We have the ability to play better than ever, but also know what we want to maintain the health of the group and want to keep coming back.”

Watt has mentioned before that he has been a lifelong Pearl Jam fan. In an interview with ‘Billboard’ last month, he said: “I was born in 1990 and my brother was born in ’85, so all we listened to growing up was Pearl Jam and the [Red Hot] Chili Peppers”.

Adding: “If I admitted to you how many Pearl Jam concerts I’ve been to, it probably wouldn’t be good for anything. But I used to go to Pearl Jam concerts with a sign that said, ‘Let me play the guitar solo to ‘Alive’,’ and I found myself onstage at the Ohana Festival playing the guitar solo to ‘Alive’ with Pearl Jam.

“So [working with Vedder] was just an actual full-circle, unbelievable moment that I feel like I’ve been ready for my whole life. It’s not supposed to happen like that – you’re not supposed to have those posters on your wall and be in the position where you’re creating with those people”.