Pearl Jam announce new North American dates









Grunge legends Pearl Jam have announced a string of new dates for their forthcoming North American tour, which will be their first run of shows on the continent since 2018. For fans of the band who just so happen to reside in that gigantic area of the globe, you can find tickets here.

Notably, the shows were initially set to be performed in 2020. However, the Covid-19 pandemic incurred a host of postponements, forcing the tour to be pushed back. Thankfully though, it is finally set to go ahead. It will kick off in San Diego, California, on May 3rd. This leg will see them hit Glendale, Oakland, Fresno, Sacramento and Las Vegas.

Eddie Vedder and the band will then hit up Europe and the UK for another string of dates before returning to complete their run in September, kicking off with a show in Quebec and a trio in Ontario towards the end. Afterwards, they’ll perform in New York, Camden, Nashville, St. Louis, Oklahoma and Denver.

Support for the tour comes from Pluralone, the solo project of ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer. Interestingly, Klinghoffer is also Pearl Jam’s touring guitarist and will be joining the band onstage every night.

In February, Pearl Jam frontman, Eddie Vedder, released his new solo album Earthling. Reviewing the record, Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen said: “There’s nothing inherently wrong with Earthling. Vedder is ageing gracefully and his music is doing the same. There’s still something undeniably charming about the music he’s making, and for the audience who adores him, a new record doesn’t have to be world-changing to be good. For grunge’s last true survivor, it’s a small miracle that he’s still up there doing anything at all. But the truth is that if you’re not brand loyal, you won’t find anything in Earthling.”

See the tour dates in full, below.

Pearl Jam North American tour dates:

May

3 – San Diego, Viejas Arena

6 – Los Angeles, The Forum

7 – Los Angeles, The Forum

9 – Glendale, Gila River Arena

12 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

13 – Oakland, Oakland Arena

16 – Fresno, Save Mart Arena

18 – Sacramento, Golden 1 Center

20 – Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena

September

1 – Quebec City, Videotron Centre

3 – Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre

6 – Hamilton, FirstOntario Centre

8 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

11 – New York, Madison Square Garden

14 – Camden, Waterfront Music Pavilion

16 – Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

18 – St. Louis, Enterprise Center

20 – Oklahoma City, Paycom Center

22 – Denver, Ball Arena

Listen to Pearl Jam ‘Even Flow’ below.

