‘Peaky Blinders’ creator announces new show with Stephen Graham









Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has announced plans for a new programme about illegal boxing in Victorian London starring Stephen Graham.

A Thousand Blows will be streamed on Disney+ with Graham enlisted in the lead role as boxer Sugar Goodson. The actor will also be involved as an executive producer, Knight will also be in that role, as well as writing and creating the show.

The synopsis for the show says it “follows Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends from Jamaica who find themselves thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End. Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, Hezekiah meets Mary Carr, leader of The Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets”.

Adding: “As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, a seasoned and dangerous boxer played by Stephen Graham, and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring.”

Meanwhile, Knight said: “I always love to delve into untold history, and this is a story that really deserves to be told.”

Additionally, Graham said in a statement: “Aside from having the privilege of bringing the role of Sugar Goodson to life, I am also extremely proud that Matriarch is co-producing this show whilst helping to create opportunities for people in front of and behind the camera, instilling the ethos of providing training within production that otherwise would be difficult for some to pursue as a career. ‘Don’t count the days… Make the days count.’ – Muhammad Ali.”

Recently, Knight appeared on the Heart Breakfast radio show and shared an update about the Peaky Blinders film. He revealed: “Yes, I’m writing it right now. I’m nearly done writing it, and we’re going to shoot it… I’m setting up some film and television studios in Digbeth in Birmingham.”