‘Peaky Blinders’ condemn Ron DeSantis homophobic campaign video









Several members of the crew and cast of Peaky Blinders have denounced a campaign video made by the media team of Ron DeSantis as he prepares to bid for the US presidency.

The video in question uses straight men to provide a homophobic narrative which appears to be aimed at the media frenzy occurring as a result of the Florida governor’s political ideas.

The right-wing media company Proud Elephant looks to have made the video. The @DeSantisWarRoom “rapid response” campaign account then reposted the ad campaign video on their account.

In the video, we see Cillian Murphy’s Peaky Blinders character, Tommy Shelby, and several other masculine figures, including Jordan Belfort, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street.

“On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders – Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions and Banijay Rights – we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official license,” the statement read.

It continued, “We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”

The video in question can be viewed below on Twitter.

See more To wrap up “Pride Month,” let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…



pic.twitter.com/FT7LdW4vls — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 30, 2023