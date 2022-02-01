Peaches announce 20th-anniversary tour for ‘The Teaches Of Peaches’









Canadian punk icon Peaches has announced a new tour in celebration of the 20th anniversary of her album The Teaches of Peaches.

The record, released in 2002, was her first major breakthrough under the alias and featured her hit breakthrough single ‘Fuck The Pain Away’. The upcoming tour is expected to see the entire record played in the live performances.

Beginning in Washington on May 16th, 2022, the tour will stretch across the whole of North America. Then in June, Peaches will cross the Atlantic for a show at the London Festival Hall to join the Meltdown Festival lineup curated by Grace Jones. The tour will finish in Europe with an end date in Brussels on June 21st.

In the announcement of the anniversary, tour Peaches stated: “Wildly excited to celebrate, with you all, 20 years of & reimagine the power that is The Teaches of Peaches album live across North America, Europe & the UK! It’s been frustrating to abstain from touring the past 2 years & now I’m so ready for us to ‘Fuck the Pain Away’ together!”

Tickets are to go on sale Friday, February 4th and can be purchased from her website here. Check out the complete list of dates below.

Peaches Tour Dates:

Mat 2022

16th – The Showbox, Seattle

17th – Wonder Ballroom, Portland

20th – The Masonic, San Francisco

21st – Just Like Heaven Festival, Pasadena

25th – Mtelus, Montreal

26th – Rebel, Toronto

28th – Great Hall At Avant Gardner, Brooklyn

June 2022

05th – Berns, Stockholm

06th – Malmo Live, Malmo

10th – Brighton Dome, Brighton

11th – Meltdown Festival, London

13th – SWG3 Galvaniszers, Glasgow

14th – O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester

15th – Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool

16th – Marble Factory, Bristol

19th – Paradiso, Amsterdam

20th – Le Trianon, Paris

21st – AB, Brussels

It has been suggested that Peaches is currently working on her first studio album since 2015’s Rub.

In 2021, she released her first single of the pandemic era in ‘Pussy Mask’. In a recent interview, she explained the song: “I was working on the new album when I came up with a line like ‘My pussy squirts so hard, I have to wear two masks’ or something and I thought: that needs to be a song right now because I’m going to shine a light on a lot of concerns but also have a good laugh. I wanted to enjoy myself, make people happy and offer a snapshot of what’s happening now.”

Stream the controversial video for ‘Pussy Mask’ below.