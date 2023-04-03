Peace announce return with new album and line-up change









Birmingham indie band Peace have announced their return, which includes a new album and a line-up change. The group have also shared the dates for two intimate shows later this year.

The band released their last album, Kindness Is the New Rock and Roll, in 2018, and teased a possible return in December last year via magazine adverts. At the time, they called for fans that are “energetic, amused and happy to support Peace” to come forth as a “perfect supernumerary for the new live show”.

The group has now announced their return, directing fans to their website to enter a password and hear their surprise new album. They have also detailed their current lineup configuration following the departures of guitarist Doug Castle and drummer Dom Boyce. “You can listen to our new album in full right now on our cool new website peaceforeverever.co.uk,” the band wrote. “We will email you a password with every ticket to these shows. The record will be commercially released later this year but for now this is how we are going to share our music with the people that it means a lot to.”

Continuing: “Also, as some of you have noticed, we are no longer a four-piece band. D&D [have taken a different flight path and are soaring across different skies. But all with monstrously good vibes. So yes, we are a duo. We are not replacing them and Peace is entering a new era in an extremely meaningful way. These shows mark the explosion of a newer universe. A second big bang. More to follow.”

The two shows Peace have announced are at Birmingham’s The Mill on May 31st and The Colour Factory in London on June 1st.

