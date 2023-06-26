PC Music will stop releasing new music in 2023









Experimental hyper-pop label PC Music has announced that 2023 will be its final year of new releases. After a decade of activity, it will now pivot from new music to archival projects and special reissues.

The announcement was accompanied by a new 100-minute collaborative mix featuring 11 of their artists, including A.G. Cook, Kane West and EASYFUN. On Instagram, PC Music stated, “We have an undisclosed number of new albums and singles coming very soon”, before signing off the post with, “Personal Computer Music Forever.”

Producer A.G. Cook set up the record label in 2013 as his first formal venture into A&R. Speaking with Tank Magazine just after he founded the label, Cook said that the thinking behind the label was “recording people who don’t normally make music and treating them as if they’re a major label artist.”

The label’s name derived from the centrality of the computer in the production of their experimental pop. As Cook noted, the computer is used “not just for making electronic music but for making amateur music that is also potentially very slick.”

Cultivating this specific cyber-experimental sound and aesthetic, the label has gained a cult following in online circles over the last decade. PC Music has become nearly synonymous with the hyper-pop genre.

The label has worked with an impressive number of hyper-pop favourites, including Hannah Diamond, GFOTY, Danny L Harle, EASYFUN, Namasenda and Kane West of Kero Kero Bonito. Carly Rae Jepsen, Caroline Polachek and Charli XCX have also featured on releases.

PC Music also released three compilation albums and facilitated a number of collaborations between artists on their roster.

