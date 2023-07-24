Pavement react to their mention in ‘Barbie’









With the long-awaited release of Barbie, audiences have flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the film. Even Californian indie-rockers Pavement have weighed in, taking to Instagram to respond to their surprising mention in the film.

The movie snuck in a reference to the adored 1990s alternative rock band in a mansplaining montage which also features a reference to The Godfather. In the scene, one of the Kens proclaims the importance of the music of Stephen Malkmus and notes the influence of The Velvet Underground frontman Lou Reed on the music of Pavement.

Malkmus has previously named ‘Sister Ray’ by The Velvet Underground as one of his favourite records, dubbing it “the ultimate song” in an interview with The Guardian. He added, “Lou Reed was so important in every way and better than Bowie, better than Iggy Pop”.

Pavement took to Instagram to react to the reference, posting a story which featured a photo of Malkmus on stage with the caption, “We are aware of the Barbie rumors and are awaiting guidance from legal but as a rule we are pro Greta”.

Another photo of Malkmus saw him adorning the Mattel Barbie logo, joking, “Not a sponsored post but CAN BE @barbiethemovie just DM us for Venmo”.

Amidst a soundtrack which features the likes of popstar Dua Lipa, TikTok favourite PinkPantheress and hyper-pop pioneer Charli XCX, a reference to the alternative guitar tunes of Pavement was unexpected but welcomed by fans. It perhaps reflects director Greta Gerwig and cowriter Noah Baumbach’s indie roots.

Gerwig featured a number of indie tracks on the soundtrack to her 2017 coming-of-age film Lady Bird, amidst the gorgeous score provided by Jon Brion. The soundtrack included ‘Days of Steam’ by The Velvet Underground’s John Cale, ‘Always See Your Face’ by Love, and ‘Happy Birthday’ by Altered Images.

The couple’s previous collaboration on Frances Ha also featured a soundtrack full of indie gems, from David Bowie’s ‘Modern Love’ to Paul McCartney’s ‘Blue Sway’.