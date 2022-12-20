Alex Ross Perry confirms the Pavement musical is part of a larger movie project









At the start of December, the people of New York City were treated to two performances of Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical, written and directed by Alex Ross Perry, the independent filmmaker who made Pavement’s video for ‘Harness Your Hopes’.

Since those performances, it has been revealed that Slanted! Enchanted! A Pavement Musical is part of a larger movie project about Pavement, also directed by Alex Ross Perry. The New Yorker recently reported that the forthcoming feature sits somewhere between a “screwball movie”, a biopic and a tour documentary.

The film is also set to feature footage from the live musical and the band’s museum exhibition. According to reports, frontman Stephen Malkmus wanted to work with a screenwriter, not a director, but also didn’t want a screenplay, leading to a great deal of confusion. “No one knew what that meant,” Perry said of Malkmus’ project outline.

Perry has since described the upcoming project as “legitimate, ridiculous, real, fake, idiotic, cliché, illogical. You take the Todd Haynes Bob Dylan movie, the Scorsese documentary, the Pennebaker documentary, and the movie Dylan himself directed that everyone hates [Renaldo and Clara] and put them all in a blender.”

Back in November, Pavement revealed that they wouldn’t be writing any new music together ahead of their reunion tour. In an interview ahead of the outing, Malkmus said: “It’d be total cringe if we did that. No way. These songs are good, they exist in this present. That’s just me, anyone can do what they want. It’s your life, choose your adventure. If any band wants to make a new album, they like to do that, that’s totally rad. But, yeah, not happening.”