Pavement, Grace Jones, and Roisin Murphy announced for Bluedot Festival









Grace Jones, Pavement, Roisin Murphy and Leftfield will headline this year’s Bluedot Festival. The four music legends will join Max Richter (who had already been announced) in playing at the music, science and culture festival, set to take place at the Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire on the weekend of July 20th – 23rd.

Alongside Pavement, Jones and the others are the likes of Young Fathers, Annie Mac, Django Django, Big Joanie, CMAT, Lava La Rue and many more. Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday, January 27th, at 10am GMT. The headliners follow in the footsteps of last year’s bill-toppers, Björk, Groove Armada and Metronomy.

As mentioned above, Bluedot heavily emphasises science, and the first names from that section have also been announced. They include BBC Sky at Night’s Christ Lintott and Maggie Aderin-Pocock, Brainiac Live and climate change researcher and author Mike Berners-Lee.

In terms of the cultural aspect of the festival, there will be a screening of the David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, as well as a conversation with its director Brett Morgan. Meanwhile, Stuart Braithwaite of Mogwai and Lias Saoudi of Fat White Family will also give talks, as well as Lush frontwoman Miki Berenyi, who recently released a book entitled, Fingers Crossed: How Music Saved Me From Success.

Festival director Ben Robinson said in a press statement, “As we announce the line-up for the 6th edition of Bluedot it’s with great pride in the team behind the show. From day one, the festival has been ambitious in its programming and mission.”

He added: “Looking at the scale of iconic talent, breadth of genres and one off moments, it really has matured into a very special vent. Thanks to everyone who’s continued to support the idea of Bluedot, we look forward to gathering together again beneath the telescope with you all.”