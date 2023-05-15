Paul Walker’s daughter will make cameo in ‘Fast X’









The daughter of Paul Walker will appear in the forthcoming Fast X film in an undisclosed cameo role. Model and actor Meadow Walker recently announced via Instagram that she would be appearing in the driving action franchise for which her father was renowned.

“The first Fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin [Diesel], Jordana [Brewster], Michelle [Rodriguez], [Ludacris], and more on the monitors,” Meadow said. “Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family. I can’t believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up.”

Meadow also shared a screenshot of her performing in the film. She added, “It feels like you’ve been part of the family since we started; I’m happy it’s just the beginning,” before going on to give her thanks to producer Brandon Birtell, who she called “dad’s best friend who is now my best friend”. “This wouldn’t have been possible without you,” she said.

“I am so blessed to be able to honour my father’s legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much,” Meadow closed off the post. Vin Diesel has previously stated that Paul Walker would have been proud of his daughter’s performance in Fast X.

