Paul Thomas Anderson’s favourite 21st century movies









Inspired by movies from each and every decade of the industry’s history, Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the most cineliterate filmmakers in modern cinema, making such modern classics as Boogie Nights and Licorice Pizza, which are steeped in style and nostalgia. Working with such names as Bradley Cooper, Joaquin Phoenix, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Daniel Day-Lewis and many more, Anderson is most certainly one of the modern masters of his craft.

As an indelible part of the fabric of modern cinema, Anderson is never afraid to share his opinion on the state of the industry, constantly naming his favourite movies that are soon to hit cinemas across the world. Not afraid to exit the safety of Hollywood, Anderson has several favourite filmmakers from around the globe, naming the likes of Viktor Kossakovsky and Apichatpong Weerasethakul in his list of his favourite movies of the 21st century.

In fact, the Thai filmmaker Weerasethakul rears his head three times on Anderson’s favourites list, appearing more times than any other director. A master of tone and atmosphere, Weerasethakul has helmed some of the greatest movies of the 21st century, including 2010’s Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives and 2004’s Tropical Malady.

Elsewhere, Anderson brings things a little more up to date, naming a 2021 documentary he called “jaw-dropping”. Detailing further: “This is a film to take a bath in – it’s stripped to its essential elements, without any interference,” Anderson says of Viktor Kossakovsky’s humble monochrome flick Gunda, which tells the story of a pig and its many farmyard companions, including a one-legged chicken.

Yet, in amongst the arthouse choices, there are certainly a few curious picks from Anderson, including his love of the Seth MacFarlane comedy Ted, which told the story of a friendship between an old stoner who should know better and his teddy bear who’s come to life.

Clearly a comedy fan, we’re also a little surprised to see the Jay Roach film Meet the Parents, a lovingly crafted romantic comedy that tells the story of a male nurse trying to make a good impression on his girlfriend’s parents before proposing, despite the father being a stone-face military man. Starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, the film is an undeniable hoot from start to finish.

Take a look at the full list of Anderson’s favourite 21st-century movies below.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s favourite movies:

Almost Famous (Cameron Crowe, 2000)

A Prairie Home Companion (Robert Altman, 2006)

A Quiet Place (John Krasinski, 2018)

Bad Santa (Terry Zwigoff, 2003)

The Ballad of Jack and Rose (Rebecca Miller, 2005)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (Benh Zeitlin, 2012)

Cabin Fever (Eli Roth, 2003)

Dancer in the Dark (Lars von Trier, 2000)

Grindhouse (Quentin Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez, 2007)

Gunda (Viktor Kossakovsky, 2020)

Lost in Translation (Sofia Coppola, 2003)

Meet the Parents (Jay Roach, 2000)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, 2016)

Mystic River (Clint Eastwood, 2003)

I’m Still Here (Casey Affleck, 2010)

Syndromes and a Century (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, 2006)

Ted (Seth MacFarlane, 2012)

Tropical Malady (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, 2004)

Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, 2010)

You Can Count on Me (Kenneth Lonergan, 2000)