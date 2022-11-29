Paul Thomas Anderson will shoot his next film in the summer of 2023









Paul Thomas Anderson is ready to retake the directing reigns with his follow-up to last year’s Liquorice Pizza. There have been several speculations surrounding PTA’s next project, but some details are now becoming more apparent.

A casting site (Actors Access) has featured a call for an “Untitled CK/PTA Studio Feature Film”. The “CK” likely stands for Cassandra Kulukundis, the casting director who has been working with Anderson since Boogie Nights. The call asks for a 15 or 16-year-old mixed-ethnicity female who is “physically athletic and excels at Martial Arts.”

The biggest giveaway surrounding the project is that filming will take place in July 2023 in Los Angeles. As of yet, there are no definitive plot details surrounding the film. However, Anderson has been interested in a 1940s Jazz-era Los Angeles film for some time so next year may be the beginning of a production exploring the Little Harlem area of the city.

Denzel Washington is said to have been considered for a role in the prospective film. He also recently mentioned several film directors that he is in admiration of and recently spent time with. He said, “I’ve talked to one or two or three of the top directors, the directors I want to work with. I spent a wonderful day with Paul Thomas Anderson and his family. I had great conversations with Steve McQueen. I have a call into Cuaron. Joel [Coen] sets the bar high, and I want to keep [going higher].”

As for PTA himself, he also noted his respect for Washington, saying recently, “I have a Denzel Washington fascination at the moment. That would be so exciting, and I’ll get to it.” So the two cinema icons may get their chance to work together soon.