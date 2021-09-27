Watch the new trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson film 'Licorice Pizza'







Isn’t a coming-of-age film from Paul Thomas Anderson exactly the tonic we didn’t know we needed so much?

The brand new trailer for Licorice Pizza, the director’s latest film, has just been released, starring the likes of Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn, Ben Stiller, John C. Reilly and Benny Safdie. Set in the 1970s, the film follows a high school student navigate young life and love whilst also juggling their successful rise as a child actor.

Perhaps the most notable cast member is however Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late great Philip Seymour Hoffman, who starred in the films of Paul Thomas Anderson on several occasions, including in The Master, Boogie Nights and Magnolia. Starring as the film’s protagonist, going by the trailer, it looks as though Anderon will be tonally recalling his 1997 film Boogie Nights, replicating the same style and eccentric nature.

In a fascinating interview, Anderson commented on Boogie Nights: “I think the funniest thing is, and I think this might attribute to the lack of box-office success for Boogie Nights, is that it is, to a certain extent, judgmental. I love those characters. And I love pornography just as much as it completely disgusts me and completely depresses me. So the first half of the movie is all fun and games, but the back half of the movie is a sort of punishment for those fun and games.”

Adding, “It’s my own guilty feelings about pornography. So to a certain extent, the characters and pornography are judged. It’s just done in such a gentle and honest way because I didn’t know I was doing it. I also write for my friends that are actors. And no matter what I do, I’m never fully writing the character. I’m writing eighty per cent that character and twenty per cent that person I know will be playing that part. And I’ll never truly never let them get hurt.”

Take a look at the brand new trailer for Licorice Pizza below.

Comments