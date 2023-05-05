Paul Stanley clarifies stance on gender identity: “I support those struggling with their sexual identity”









After polarising fans with his recent thoughts on gender transition, Paul Stanley has released a statement clarifying his remarks. The Kiss frontman had already come under fire earlier this week, commenting that the rising of gender transitions amongst teens was a “sad and dangerous fad”.

Stanley took to Twitter to clarify his original remarks, saying: “I support those struggling with their sexual identity while enduring constant hostility and those whose path leads them to reassignment surgery. It’s hard to fathom the kind of conviction that one must feel to take those steps”.

Stanley also received severe backlash from his fellow musicians, with The Offspring member, Noodles, remarking: “This is a very disappointing take, especially from someone who wore high-heels, makeup, and teased up hair his whole career”.

Some of Stanley’s fellow rockstars have also received backlash, with Dee Snider of Twisted Sister having dates cancelled after agreeing with Stanley. Stanley went on to say that while he stands by his feelings, they weren’t articulated correctly. He said: “While my thoughts were clear, my words clearly were not. A paragraph or two will remain far too short to fully convey my thoughts or point of view so I will leave that for another time and place”.

Kiss are currently on their End of the Road, which is set to be the final tour that original members Stanley and Gene Simmons will embark on.