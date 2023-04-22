Paul Simonon wouldn’t have reunited with The Clash for £1million









Paul Simonon, former bass player for The Clash, has confirmed that the punk band were on the verge of reuniting in a new interview.

In a recent feature in Mojo Magazine, Simonon shed some light on the band’s rumoured reunion plans in the 1990s. The bassist confirmed that the band members were in contact about it, but Simonon butted heads with guitarist Mick Jones.

“There was talk between me, Joe [Strummer], Mick and Mick’s manager, Gary Kurfirst, who was looking after Mick in B.A.D. But it didn’t happen for lots of reasons,” Simonon said. “I was getting pissed off with Mick. I said, ‘I don’t want to do it.’ Mick said, ‘Why not? You’ll get a million pounds.’ That pissed me off even more. So I said, ‘I don’t want a fucking million pounds.’ I think he was a bit shocked that I wasn’t keen on the idea.”

“And I don’t think Joe would have really wanted to do it either,” Simonon added. “For me, The Clash story was over.”

Simonon had previously provided the artwork for Big Audio Dynamite’s 1988 album Tighten Up Vol. 88. The pair would later reunite as backing musicians for Gorillaz’s tour behind the 2010 album Plastic Beach. A full reunion of The Clash was abandoned after Strummer died of heart attack in 2002.